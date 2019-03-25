James Robert Haight, 71, of Portland, Oregon and formerly of Kersey, died suddenly Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Portland VA Hospital.

He was born Nov. 7, 1947, in Summerville, son of the late Amer V. and Violet R. Allshouse Haight. He lived in the area until 1973 when he moved to California.

Jim worked at B & K Electric as an Electrical Engineer, where he also served on the Electrical Engineering Technology Advisory Committee. After retiring, Jim returned to the area before moving to Portland in 2017.

On March 29, 2007, Jim married Annette Strickland, who survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Heather Harwood of Portland, Oregon; a son, James (Tania) Haight Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada; three grandchildren, Tala Haight, Tyler Harwood, and Brooke Harwood; a step grandson, Julian; three sisters, Vicky Ann Reed and her husband, Vernon, of St. Marys; Deborah J. Eastman and her husband, Lance, of Allegany, New York; and Linda Fox and her husband, John, of St. Marys; two brothers, Joseph H. Haight and his wife, Brenda, of Sylvania, Gorgia; and Ray C. Haight and his wife, Wendy, of Mercer.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis L. Haight.

Jim was a former member of the Maria Lutheran Church. He served in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Silver Rose in 2002 for military merit on being exposed to Agent Orange while defending his country. He had the biggest heart and most contagious smile. Jim loved spending time with his family, the outdoors, and fishing.

There will be no visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service to be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. Full military rites will be accorded by the Fox Township Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will be in the Maria Lutheran Cemetery.

Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 26, 2019