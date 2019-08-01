|
|
Jane I. Lecker, 83, of 222 State Street, St. Marys, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Elk Haven Nursing Home after a brief illness.
She was born April 11, 1936, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Edward and Louise Blessel Feldbauer. She was a lifelong resident of the area graduating from St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1954.
On July 28, 1962 in the St. Mary's Church, Jane married the late Lavern Lecker, who preceded her in death on June 22, 1990.
Jane was a retired employee of Sylvania in St. Marys. She was a former employee of Stackpole Carbon Co. and was also a housekeeper for many years.
She is survived by one daughter, Melissa Aloi (Marshal) of St. Marys; three sons, Gregory Lecker of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Lt. Colonel Douglas Lecker, U.S. Army, of Fort Dix, New Jersey, and Brady Lecker (Dawn) of Pittsburgh; and by four grandchildren, Rebecca Aloi, Megan Aloi, Ian Lecker, and Riley Lecker. Also surviving is one sister, Victoria Glass (Edward) of St. Marys; one brother, Paul Feldbauer (Annette) of Prescott, Arizona; and one additional sister-in-law, Flora Lewis of St. Marys. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Teddy.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by three brothers, Anthony "Bud", Wilfred, and George Feldbauer.
Jane was an active member of Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed puzzles, working in the yard, and spending time with her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, celebrating.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9-9:30 a.m. before the funeral Mass.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2019