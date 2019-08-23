Home

Jane M. (Fedorko) Scutella


1922 - 2019
Jane M. (Fedorko) Scutella Obituary
Jane M. Fedorko Scutella, 97, formerly of Silver Creek Terrace and 344 Grant Street, St. Marys, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Elk Haven Nursing Home.
She was born July 12, 1922, in Williamsport, daughter of the late Robert K. and Gertrude Herbstreet Pearsall.
Jane was a graduate of Ridgway Centennial High School, Class of 1941 and had been a resident of the area since 1953. She was a former employee of the Ridgway Tannery, Kennedy Photo Shop, Penn Bank, and Ridgway Steel Fabricators.
In 1949, Jane married Michael Fedorko, who preceded her in death in 1966. On June 14, 1978, she married Anthony Scutella, who preceded her in death on August 28, 2014.
Jane is survived by two daughters, Hope Krieg and her husband Ambrose of St. Marys and Faith Gillis and her husband Alan of Pittsburgh; her step-children, Antoinette Caithness, Brenda Nabi, Patty (Bob) Haberberger, and Gary (Betty Jo) Scutella; 13 grandchildren, Sara (Chuck) Hawkins, Gregg (Kendall) Gillis, Amber Krieg, David Krieg, Christopher (Breey) Krieg, Jesse Scutella, Dan Scutella, Anthony Allegretto, Craig Allegretto, Farah (Rick) Chapes, Kelly Doerfler, Cheri (TJ) Schreiber, and Mary (Mark) Hurley; 18 great grandchildren; and by a son-in-law, Ted Allegretto.
In addition to her husbands and parents, Jane was preceded in death by a son, Mickey Fedorko; a granddaughter, Lena Malchak; a grandson, William Byers; a sister, Norma Haines; a brother, Jerome Pearsall; a step-daughter, Diane Scutella; a daughter-in-law, Anne Scutella; and by two sons-in-law, Jack Caithness and Sid Nabi. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Jane was a member of the Sacred Heart Church, the Catholic Daughters of America, and the Elks Club. She enjoyed being at family get-togethers with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 5 - 8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Sacred Heart Activity Center, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857; the Silver Creek Terrace Activity Fund, 791 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857; or to the Elk Haven Nursing Home Activity Fund, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 24, 2019
