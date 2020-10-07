Janet L. "Sis" Cenni, 69, of 10156 Route 219, Ridgway, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
She was born on March 10, 1951, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Nicholas "Ike" and Margaret Maloney Porco.
On January 14, 1979 in St. Joseph's Church in Force, she married Joseph Cenni, who survives of Ridgway.
Sis was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of the last graduating class from Bennetts Valley High School. Over the years, she owned and operated her own beauty shop in St. Marys, and had also worked at the JCPenney Hair Salon. She was employed by Comtec until the time of her death. A caring and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, Sis never missed a chance to attend her grandsons sporting events. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband of more than 41 years, Joseph Cenni, she is survived by one daughter; Jenna Cenni of Ridgway, one son; Nick Cenni of St. Marys, and by one grandson; Jace. She is also survived by one brother; Richard (Crystal) Porco of Penfield and by a nephew; Keith Porco.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Janet L. Cenni will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846 with Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating.
Family and friends will be received at the St. Boniface Church Gathering Space from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Force.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com