1/
Janet L. Cenni
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet L. "Sis" Cenni, 69, of 10156 Route 219, Ridgway, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
She was born on March 10, 1951, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Nicholas "Ike" and Margaret Maloney Porco.
On January 14, 1979 in St. Joseph's Church in Force, she married Joseph Cenni, who survives of Ridgway.
Sis was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of the last graduating class from Bennetts Valley High School. Over the years, she owned and operated her own beauty shop in St. Marys, and had also worked at the JCPenney Hair Salon. She was employed by Comtec until the time of her death. A caring and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, Sis never missed a chance to attend her grandsons sporting events. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband of more than 41 years, Joseph Cenni, she is survived by one daughter; Jenna Cenni of Ridgway, one son; Nick Cenni of St. Marys, and by one grandson; Jace.  She is also survived by one brother; Richard (Crystal) Porco of Penfield and by a nephew; Keith Porco.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Janet L. Cenni will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846 with Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating.
Family and friends will be received at the St. Boniface Church Gathering Space from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Force.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved