Janet M. Wolfe, 83, of 243 Taft Road, St. Marys, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at her residence, after a lengthy illness.
She was born June 4, 1936, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Edward J. and Estella M. Haggerty Heary.
She was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1954, graduating as Valedictorian of her class. Janet was also a graduate of Mount Mercy College in Pittsburgh, Class of 1958, earning her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She was a former nurse at the Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital.
On May 9, 1959, in the Sacred Heart Church, Janet married Richard L. Wolfe, who survives.
She is also survived by three daughters, Laurey Kraus and her husband Bradley, Marilyn Keyes and her husband John, and Cathy Dornisch and her husband Andrew, all of St. Marys; three sons, Eric Wolfe and his wife Nanette of St. Marys, Barry Wolfe and his wife Julie of Sarver, and Kenneth Wolfe and his wife Janet L. of St. Marys; 27 grandchildren, Jennifer (Bill) Thorwart, Holly Wolfe, Laurel Wolfe, Max Wolfe, Kelly Wolfe, Jordan Wolfe, Sean Wolfe, Jack Wolfe, Sam Wolfe, Emily Wolfe, Joe Wolfe, Kurt Wolfe, Valentyn Wolfe, Kevin Kraus, Luke Kraus, Mary Kraus, Gabriel Kraus, Mark Kraus, Kayla (Micah) Smith, Maura (Michael) Mullin, Anna Keyes, Grace Keyes, John A. Keyes, Audrey Dornisch, Cecilia Dornisch, Simon Dornisch, and Lucy Dornisch; and by seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by three sisters, Marian Walker, Audrey Heary, and Alice Stubler; and by four brothers, Jerome Heary, Richard Heary, Edward Heary, and Francis Heary. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Janet was a member of the St. Mary's Church, where she was a founding member of the Bereavement Committee. She was a board member of the Christian Food Bank and was one of the original members of the Meals-on-Wheels program.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Janet M. Wolfe will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 5-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Christian Food Bank, PO Box 1033, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 2, 2019