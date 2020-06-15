Jean L. Schatz
1931 - 2020
Jean L. Schatz, 88, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of Elk Towers, died on Friday, June 12, 2020.
She was born June 20, 1931, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Reider Kneidel.
On July 22, 1953 in the St. Marys Church, she married Charles "Merle" Schatz, who preceded her in death on December 25, 2007.
Jean was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, class of 1949. She was a longtime and faithful member of the Faith Baptist Church. Years ago, she was employed at The Craft Shop.  
Jean enjoyed sewing and making flower arrangements. She also enjoyed traveling with her sister, Pat. She greatly enjoyed being around people and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Maretta Lynch and her husband Thomas of Gillett, PA and Wanda Sharrow and her husband Mike of St. Marys. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Cory, Adam, Amanda, and Rachel and by seven great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son; Michael Schatz, a sister; Kathleen "Pat" Meloni, by her twin sister Joan Rusciolleli, and by a brother; James Kneidel.  
Funeral services for Jean L. Schatz will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, 288 West Creek Road, St. Marys, PA  15857 with Pastor Brad Brunner, officiating.  
Interment will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. 
Friends will be received on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the Faith Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Baptist Church, 288 West Creek Road, St. Marys, PA  15857.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
