Jean M. Lackman Spotts, 70, of Elverson, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on March 31, 2019, with her family by her side at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. She bravely battled ovarian cancer for over five years.

She was born Nov. 6, 1948, in St. Marys and was the daughter of the late June and Bert Herbstritt, her mother a registered nurse and her father a skilled carpenter. Upon graduating from St. Marys High School, she was accepted into a governmental program through the Deveruex Foundation, which launched her lifelong career of working with children. Throughout her journey, she opened her loving home to countless foster children. She was additionally employed for many years at the "Olde Maple Inne" in Honeybrook, Pennsylvania, where she connected with many lifelong friends and acquaintances.

She especially loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed baking, cooking, summer picnics, shopping for deals and searching for the local best kept secret. She also had a fondness for animals.

Jean is survived by her brother, Thomas Herbstritt; her sister, Eleanor Piccolo; her sons, Mark Lackman (Agnes), Matthew Lackman (Susan), Richard Lackman (Gennifer), Maxwell Spotts, and Raymond Lackman-Spotts; and her daughters, Molly Lackman and Morgan Valerio (Jonathan); and her sixteen grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, June Herbstritt; her father, Bert Herbstritt; her brother, Charles Herbstritt; and her grandson, Brendan Lackman.

Memorial contribution may be made to your local Children and Youth Program or to a . Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary