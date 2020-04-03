|
|
Jean Mae Masson, 93, of 227 Wendel Road, St. Marys, and most recently of the Elk Haven Nursing Home, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Jean was born July 18, 1926, in Newark, New Jersey, daughter of the late Hazel Farley Ford and Charles Augustus Ford. She married George Masson on December 26, 1950, in East Orange, New Jersey, and he preceded her in death on December 1, 1965.
Jean graduated from Clifford Scott High School in East Orange, New Jersey, in 1943. Having known since fourth grade that she wanted to be a teacher, she next graduated from Newark State Teachers College (now Kean University) in 1947. She began her career as an elementary school teacher in New Jersey, teaching in the South Orange-Maplewood and East Orange School Districts. After moving to St. Marys in 1960, she resumed her teaching career and taught kindergarten in the St. Marys Area School District from 1965 until her retirement in 1991. During that time, she was also head teacher for the Spruce Street School.
An Episcopalian in faith, Jean was a long-time member of Grace Episcopal Church in Ridgway, where she served on the vestry.
Jean served her community as a director of the Christian Food Bank for some 20 years and with the Elk County Society for Special Services.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, C. Robert Ford, in 1997.
Jean is survived by her two sons, Richard (Marti) Masson of St. Marys, and Robert (Hannah) Masson of Culpeper, Virginia. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Ian (Jacqueline) of Culpeper, Virginia, Hannah of Pittsburgh, Kyle (Ally) of Levittown, and Damian, Adele, and Susannah, all of Culpeper, Virginia. In addition, she is survived by five great-grandchildren, Magdalena, Bernadette, Stephen, Emelia, and Eammon; her niece, Cassandra Goldmark; and her goddaughter, Joyce King, and her family.
Jean loved dogs, nature, flowers, and watching the birds that came to her yard visiting multiple bird feeders. She touched many lives as a teacher and friend, and in return was blessed by her many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Food Bank, PO Box 1033, St. Marys, PA 15857; the Elk Haven Nursing Home, Activities Fund, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857; or to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 East Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
There will be no visitation.
Under the current circumstances, a funeral service at Grace Episcopal Church will be conducted at a future date, after which Jean will be interred at Pequest Union Cemetery, Vienna, New Jersey.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 4, 2020