Jean Margaret Eozzo, 82, of 602 Sunset Road, St. Marys, and formerly of Sherry Road, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Lisa Fitzgerald, after a battle with Alzheimer's Dementia.
She was born March 8, 1937, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Ignatius and Gertrude Fritz Feldbauer and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1955.
On June 13, 1959, in the Sacred Heart Church, Jean married Vito Eozzo, who preceded her in death on July 2, 2014.
She is survived by two daughters, Amy Black and her husband Ted of Harrisburg and their children Andrew and Nathan Black, and Lisa Fitzgerald and her husband John of St. Marys and their children Matthew and Michael Fitzgerald; and by a sister, Alice Feldbauer of St. Marys.
In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lou Burgeson and Ruth Bauer; and by four brothers, Earl, Bill, Robert "Brown," and Harold O. Feldbauer.
Jean was a lifelong member of the Sacred Heart Church and cofounder of Vito's Dairy Dell, where she helped run the business operations alongside her husband, Vito. Over the several decades they owned and operated Vito's, they handmade and sold tens of thousands of their famous hoagies with special family-recipe sauce, creating an iconic local business and following. Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She enjoyed playing the piano, attending her grandchildren's sporting events, and loved to shop. A lifelong resident of St. Marys, her kind words and actions touched many lives. She will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jean Margaret Eozzo will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, November 23 at 9 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, November 22 from 4-6 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, 325 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 20, 2019