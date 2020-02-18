|
Jeffrey S. "Weebull" Smeal, 54, of Driftwood, suddenly entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 14, 2020.
He was born on July 14, 1965 in Harrisburg and was the son of Wayne Smeal Sr. (Susan) and Nancy Smeal (Tom Porter).
Jeff was a true entrepreneur and owned several businesses in the Driftwood/Weedville area. He owned Weebull's Steak House, Weebull's trading post, and Weebull's pickles all in Driftwood. He also owned Weebull's landing in Karthus, and Jeepinn Restaurant and CBD Haberdashery, both in Weedville.
Jeff was also an avid real estate developer.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and everything about history, as well as "socializing" and experimenting in different culinary arts. He was a true lover of the mountains and an avid Trump supporter. Above all things, Jeffrey enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was better known by his grandchildren as Pop-Pop Duck.
He was preceded in death by both of his maternal and paternal grandparents.
In addition to his parents, Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Jessica Smeal, two brothers, Wayne Smeal Jr. (Tracey Lee) and Timothy Minnich; three grandchildren, Ja'Zaria Clark, Jared Clark Jr., and Alyssa Nesbit; a longtime friend, Debbie Nesbit (Ike Daube); a lifelong friend, Brian Motter; nieces and nephews, Paris Smeal, Tanner Smeal, James Skinner, and Shelby Skinner as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at noon at the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Middletown with the Rev. Britt Strohecker officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions in Jeffrey's name go to the Ronald McDonald House, 745 W. Governor Rd, Hershey PA 17033.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2020