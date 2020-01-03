|
Jeffrey Richard Wendel, 54, died unexpectedly, on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home in Garner, North Carolina.
Jeffrey was born October 30, 1965, in St. Marys. He worked as a sales manager, was an avid runner, and enjoyed working in his yard.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Wendel; his father, Richard "Wick" Wendel, his sister Yvonne (Steve) Curley, his sister Connie (Ray) Rooker, his brother Tim Wendel, his sister Amy (Jim) Gulnac, his brother Brian (Lorraine) Wendel, and his sister Jennifer (Mike) Zielinski. Jeffrey is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne Meyer, and by his daughter, Alexis Wendel.
Private services were held in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Contributions in memory of Jeffrey may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or www.stjude.org.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 4, 2020