Jennie A. Luchini, 93, of 382 South Kersey Road, Kersey, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois, with her family by her side.
She was born October 15, 1926, in Rural Valley, daughter of the late Carmine and Antoinette Benecasa DeVivo.
On May 12, 1945, in the St. Mary's Church in Yatesboro, Jennie married John L. Luchini, who preceded her in death on July 21, 2005.
Jennie was a resident of Kersey for more than 70 years. She was a faithful member of St. Boniface Church, where she found much fulfillment volunteering with the bereavement committee. But above all, Jennie loved creating an environment in her home that welcomed everyone with open arms – friends, family, their friends and family, often considered her house their second home.
Jennie is survived by her loving daughter, Kathryn (Dennis) Guido of South Kersey; two grandchildren, Laura Guido and Mike Guido; her great-grandson, TJ Guido; her nephew, who was like a son, Joseph DeVivo; and by nieces and nephews too numerous to count.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jennie was preceded in death by all of her siblings: sisters, Edie Shelly, Gilda Wise, and Rose DeAngelis; and her brothers, Andy, Angelo, Joseph, and Ralph DeVivo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Boniface Church on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in St. Boniface Church Gathering Space from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.