Jerome A. "Jerry" Pusl, 71 of 260 Powers Avenue, Johnsonburg, died early Thursday morning, April 23, 2020 at his residence following a six month illness.
He was born on July 30, 1948 in Ridgway, the son of the late Walter J. and Sara M. Winters Pusl. On May 23, 1970 in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, he married Joan M. Thorwart. She preceeded him in death on February 25, 2004.
Jerry was a lifelong resident of Johnsonburg and was a 1966 graduate of Johnsonburg High School. He was a member of Holy Rosary Church and Central Hose Co. He loved spending time with his family and friends and spending time in the outdoors hunting, fishing or around the house gardening and landscaping. Jerry also was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he loved to cook and loved to play the harmonica. Or at least try to play the harmonica!
He retired from Sam Bevacqua Trucking and the Old Brickyard in 2016 after over 35 years working as a truck driver, dispatcher and store manager. He had previously worked at Thorco/Canada Dry Bottling Co. for many years.
Jerry is survived by two children, Cale Pusl and his wife Daniela (Aiello) of Wardensville, West Virginia and Racquel, Mrs. Ben Brechtel of Wilcox; three grandchildren; Cole Pusl and Cadence and Claire Brechtel and a brother, Ronald D. "Poog" Pusl and his wife Patty of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry is also survived by his longtime companion Kay Mix of Emporium.
He was predeceased by his parents and his wife.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerome "Jerry" Pusl will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg at a future date and will be announced by the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Papa Jerry Pusl Memorial Fund of the Elk County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 934, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 25, 2020