Jerome A. "Jerry" Pusl
1948 - 2020
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerome A. "Jerry" Pusl will be conducted on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 10 AM in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg with Fr. David Wilson, Pastor as celebrant. Jerry passed away at his home peacefully the morning of April 23, 2020.
He was born on July 30, 1948 in Ridgway, the son of the late Walter J. and Sara M. Winters Pusl. On May 23, 1970 in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, he married Joan M. Thorwart. She preceeded him in death on February 25, 2004.
Jerry was a lifelong resident of Johnsonburg and was a 1966 graduate of Johnsonburg High School. He was a member of Holy Rosary Church and Central Hose Co. He loved spending time with his family and friends and spending time in the outdoors hunting, fishing or around the house gardening and landscaping. Jerry also was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he loved to cook and loved to play the harmonica. Or at least TRY to play the harmonica!
He retired from Sam Bevacqua Trucking and the Old Brickyard in 2016 after over 35 years working as a truck driver, dispatcher and store manager. He had previously worked at Thorco/Canada Dry Bottling Co. for many years.
Jerry is survived by 2 children, Cale Pusl and his wife Daniela (Aiello) of Wardensville, WV and Racquel, Mrs. Ben Brechtel of Wilcox, 3 grandchildren; Cole Pusl and Cadence and Claire Brechtel and a brother, Ronald D. "Poog" Pusl and his wife Patty of Lawrenceburg, KY. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry is also survived by his longtime companion Kay Mix of Emporium, PA
He was predeceased by his parents and his wife.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, Johnsonburg. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Papa Jerry Pusl Memorial Fund of the Elk County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 934, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Press from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services
130 Center St
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-0055
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
April 30, 2020
My condolences to Jerry's family. So very sorry. I've known Jerry since our youth growing up as part of the "West End" crew. We sure did play a lot of baseball in the old woodyard and in knothole baseball. We fished the mighty Clarion, dammed up Silvercreek, played 1-2-3 release and kick the can at night, camped out under the stars, raided gardens occasionally, went to the same schools,rode our sleds on the old west end school's hill and generally had a great time as youths in west end. these are part of some of the fond memories. He was a great guy and will be missed. Rest in Peace ole buddy. Skip Riekofsky, Kushequa, Pa.
Skip Riekofsky
April 30, 2020
RTP my friend. So glad to have met you while taking care of Sara, then getting to see you and talk to you over at the treatment center you made those days go by easier. So glad I got to meet your daughter and son, they are in our thoughts and prayers. Hugs to all.
Chriss and Rich Carpin
April 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to your family.
Dwain and Norma Seese
Norma Chirillo-Seese
Friend
April 28, 2020
RIP my friend
Jon Perkins
Friend
April 28, 2020
Raquel and Family, Our Deepest Sympathy on the passing of your Dad.
Terry and Kathy Fitch
Kathy Fitch
April 28, 2020
Larry and Jeanine Allegretto
April 26, 2020
Rachel and Cale - my deepest condolences on the passing of your father. Jerry was a great fella - a classmate of mine since elementary school. God bless your parents.
Pam Allegretto-Diiulio
Friend
April 25, 2020
Great guy. He will be missed. Rest in Peace Jerry.
Mike O'Lay
April 25, 2020
Cale, Raquel & family,
So sorry to hear of your dads passing. He was a good guy and will be missed by many.
Rob & Leslie (Geer) Meyer
Leslie Meyer
