My condolences to Jerry's family. So very sorry. I've known Jerry since our youth growing up as part of the "West End" crew. We sure did play a lot of baseball in the old woodyard and in knothole baseball. We fished the mighty Clarion, dammed up Silvercreek, played 1-2-3 release and kick the can at night, camped out under the stars, raided gardens occasionally, went to the same schools,rode our sleds on the old west end school's hill and generally had a great time as youths in west end. these are part of some of the fond memories. He was a great guy and will be missed. Rest in Peace ole buddy. Skip Riekofsky, Kushequa, Pa.

