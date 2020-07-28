A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerome A. "Jerry" Pusl will be conducted on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 10 AM in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg with Fr. David Wilson, Pastor as celebrant. Jerry passed away at his home peacefully the morning of April 23, 2020.
He was born on July 30, 1948 in Ridgway, the son of the late Walter J. and Sara M. Winters Pusl. On May 23, 1970 in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, he married Joan M. Thorwart. She preceeded him in death on February 25, 2004.
Jerry was a lifelong resident of Johnsonburg and was a 1966 graduate of Johnsonburg High School. He was a member of Holy Rosary Church and Central Hose Co. He loved spending time with his family and friends and spending time in the outdoors hunting, fishing or around the house gardening and landscaping. Jerry also was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he loved to cook and loved to play the harmonica. Or at least TRY to play the harmonica!
He retired from Sam Bevacqua Trucking and the Old Brickyard in 2016 after over 35 years working as a truck driver, dispatcher and store manager. He had previously worked at Thorco/Canada Dry Bottling Co. for many years.
Jerry is survived by 2 children, Cale Pusl and his wife Daniela (Aiello) of Wardensville, WV and Racquel, Mrs. Ben Brechtel of Wilcox, 3 grandchildren; Cole Pusl and Cadence and Claire Brechtel and a brother, Ronald D. "Poog" Pusl and his wife Patty of Lawrenceburg, KY. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry is also survived by his longtime companion Kay Mix of Emporium, PA
He was predeceased by his parents and his wife.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, Johnsonburg. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Papa Jerry Pusl Memorial Fund of the Elk County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 934, St. Marys, PA 15857.
