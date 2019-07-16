Jerome J. Salter, 87, retired mechanical engineer, died peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor, surrounded by his loving family.

Jerome, known fondly by his friends and family as either Butch or Jerry, was born in St. Marys on July 5, 1932, son of Raymond and Molly (Gerber) Salter. He attended Holy Rosary grade school and graduated from Johnsonburg High School, class of 1951. He then enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War; stationed in the Philippines and Japan.

After his service in the Army he returned to Johnsonburg and married Dorothy V. Salter (Ferraino) of Johnsonburg, attended Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne Indiana, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Dorothy and he went on to adopt two children, David F. Salter of York and Paula Tomanovich (Salter) of Austin, Texas. He was a hardworking family man; dedicated husband and father. He coached Pop Warner football and Little League baseball for many years while Dave played. He remodeled the family home in Hillsborough, New Jersey and hand-built the camper that accompanied the family on numerous memorable and wonderful camping excursions, mainly to the Poconos and Jersey shore.

Jerry worked in manufacturing for his entire career, including 18 years at Schmid Laboratories where he retired in Anderson, South Carolina in 1995. After Dorothy's death in 2005 he relocated to Newark, Delaware to be closer to family. Then, while attending his high school reunion, he fell in love a second time to Rose Wortman of Kersey.

Jerry and Rose married on April 16, 2010 and enjoyed nine happy years together dancing with the N.C.P. Polka Boosters, volunteering at St. Boniface where they were parishioners and attending fairs all over the area with friends. Jerry's greatest joy resided in the company of his family. Among many wonderful qualities, what stand out are his sense of humor, patience and kindness; he will be deeply missed.

His surviving family members include his loving wife of nine years, Rose, son David Salter and his wife Diane; daughter Paula (Salter) Tomanovich and her husband John; and from his second marriage, step-son David Wortman and his wife Lori; step-daughter Candace Bennett and her husband Ben; step-son Daniel Wortman and his wife Sherry; and step-daughter Mary Jo Schneider and her husband Tim. Grandchildren from his first marriage include Shannon Tomanovich, Joseph Tomanovich, Kathryn Salter, Kevin Tomanovich, Julia Tomanovich, Emily Salter and Megan Salter; and from his second marriage, Shawn Bennett, Ryan Bennett, Megan (Wortman) Corrie, Nathan Wortman, Nicholas Wortman, Kyle Bennett, Natalie Wortman, Zachary Wortman, Madeleine Schneider, Gretchen Wortman, Emily Schneider and Heide Wortman; also five great step grand-children, Aaron Bennett, Isabella Bennett, Mason Corrie, Sienna Corrie and Brody Bennett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Boniface Church on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the Fox Township Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will be in the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Johnsonburg.

Visitation will be held in the St. Boniface Church Gathering Space on Friday morning, from 10:30 a.m.until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Marys , 1948 East 3rd Street, Williamsport, PA 17701 (Check payable to A.C.S and reference on the memo line: Elk County in memory of Jerome Salter) or to the Guardian Angel Center, 364 Main Street, PO Box 24, Kersey, PA 15846.

The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com. Published in The Daily Press on July 17, 2019