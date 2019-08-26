Home

Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2797
Jesse John Dennis


1970 - 2019
Jesse John Dennis Obituary
Jesse John Dennis, 49, of 107 Main Street, Johnsonburg, died on the evening of August 24, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on May 7, 1970 in Phoenix, Arizona, son of Jesse and Cheryl Cherry Dennis.
He had been married to Alicia Perez Dennis. He married Jamie Elker on May 28, 2005 in the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church and she survives.
Formerly of Arizona, he resided in Johnsonburg since 1991.
He graduated from Avondale High School in Avondale, Arizona in 1988.
He was Catholic by faith. He was always one to volunteer when needed for all the sports and activities his children were in.
He had worked for J & C Construction of Buckeye, Arizona, the Johnsonburg Community Center, Sub Zero Refrigeration and at the Palo Verde Nuclear Power Plant in Palo Verde, Arizona.
In addition to his parents, Jesse and Cheryl Dennis of Byckeye, Arizona, and his wife at home, he is survived by seven children, sons Jesse Gabriel Dennis and his wife Stana of Mount Union, Josh Dennis of Pittsburgh, and Tristin Dennis and Kaden Dennis at home; and daughters Mariana Adela Dennis and Makayla Hoffman at home; one grandchild, Rylan Dennis; one brother, Justin Dennis and his wife Jennifer of Buckeye, Arizona; three nieces, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Funeral Services for Jesse John Dennis will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg.
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 27, 2019
