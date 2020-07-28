Jessica R. (Catalano) Thivener, 32, of 242 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born on January 23, 1988, in St. Marys, a daughter of Kenneth Catalano and Wendy Blessel Catalano, both of St. Marys.
On September 24, 2016 in Ridgway, she married Richard Thivener, who survives.
Jessica was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, class of 2006. She earned her LPN degree from Jeff Tech, then went on to earn her degree as a Registered Nurse from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in 2012. She worked for a number of years for Interim Health, serving as a private duty nurse and most recently had been employed at Elk Haven Nursing Home. She was a dedicated nurse who cared for her patients greatly.
Jessica was a kind and gentle woman who enjoyed going for walks and taking pictures. She found beauty in the sunsets each night, and often photographed flowers that she found along the way. She enjoyed signs from heaven, and welcomed the sight of a cardinal or butterfly. Jess found solace in the beach, and more than anything she loved trips to Virginia Beach, which she always described as her "happy place".
She was drawn to the ocean and dolphins, always finding comfort in them. She was a proud and loving mother to her three children.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is survived by her three children, Jenna D'Amore, Lillyana Thivener and Cameron Thivener, all at home. She is also survived by her sister: Amanda Catalano of St. Marys, her maternal grandmother; Joan Blessel of Daguscahonda, and by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather; Patrick Blessel, and by her paternal grandparents; Albert and Eileen Catalano.
Funeral Services for Jessica R. Thivener will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 12:00 PM at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Hoover, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com