Jo Ann E. Nissel, 46, of 329 South Michael Street, St. Marys, died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her residence.

She was born February 26, 1973 in St. Marys, daughter of Ronald J. and Sandra A. Feldbauer Carpin, who survive of Byrnedale.

Jo Ann was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School and she attended the Hiram G. Andrews School in Johnstown. She was a child care provider for much of her life.

In addition to her parents, Jo Ann is survived by her son, Adam J. Beish and his fiancée Taylor of St. Marys; two grandsons, Matthew and Lucas Beish; a sister, Jennifer Meyer and her husband Michael of St. Marys; a brother, James G. Carpin of Byrnedale; and by her niece, Nicole Meyer.

Jo Ann is preceded in death by a nephew, Derek Meyer.

Funeral and committal services for Jo Ann E. Nissel will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

There will be no visitation.

The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.