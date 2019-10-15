Home

Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
315 Church Street
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
Joan A. Farnsworth Obituary
Joan A. Farnsworth, 72, of 811 Washington Road, St. Marys, died at her home on Monday, October 14, 2019 surrounded by her family following a brief illness.
She was born on April 19, 1947, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret Eckert Hoffman.
On February 4, 1967 in St. Mary's Church, she married Richard H. Farnsworth, who preceded her in death on November 2, 2012.
Joan was a member of St. Mary's Church and retired from Sylvania after more than 25 years of service. She enjoyed playing bingo and trips to Salamanca. She also enjoyed having lunch with her friends and was a supporter of Down Syndrome awareness and fundraisers. She always had a loyal friend in her dog, Major, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Melinda Sorg and her husband Martin and Michele DeCecchis and her husband Robert, both of Johnsonburg; two grandsons, Matthew (Amber Smith) Neubert and Jonathan DeCecchis; three granddaughters, Maria (David) Doran, Marissa Neubert, and Kaylee DeCecchis; and by seven great-grandchildren, Landon, Brycen, Cash, Demi, Alianna, Gracie and Lucas. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Gloria Hoffman; and by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Viola Swedenjelhm and Rose Stebick; and by one brother, Melvin Hoffman. She was the last member of her immediate family.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan A. Farnsworth will be celebrated on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Community Nurses Hospice.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2019
