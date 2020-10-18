Joan M. Gerber, 80, of 126 Gerber Road, St. Marys, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 16, 2020, at Penn Highlands Elk.
She was born November 20, 1939, in St. Marys, daughter of the late J. Howard and Margaret Nitsche Miller. Joan was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1957. She was an employee of the former Loblaws Store and a retired employee of National City Bank, retiring in 1998.
On July 25, 1959, in the Sacred Heart Church, Joan married Louis A. Gerber, who survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Laura Swanson and her husband Mike of Kersey; two sons: William Gerber and his wife Yvonne of St. Marys and Stephen Gerber and his wife Patti of Kersey; seven grandchildren: Allison Pistner, Courteney Pistner, Rachel Wicks, Kyle Gerber, Cole Gerber, Shawn Meyer, and Tracy Uhl; and by eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers: James Miller of State College and Robert Miller and his wife Connie of St. Marys; her sister-in-law, Jean Miller of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Miller.
Joan was a member of the Queen of the World Church. She was also a member of the Boone Mountain Singers for 30 years and sang in the St. Boniface Church Choir for 18 years. Joan was a great mom who deeply loved her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Boniface Church on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:00 AM, with the Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in the St. Boniface Church Gathering Space on Tuesday morning, from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Northwestern Pennsylvania, 110 West 10th Street, Suite 212, Erie, PA 16501.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.