1/1
Joan M. Gerber
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Gerber, 80, of 126 Gerber Road, St. Marys, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 16, 2020, at Penn Highlands Elk.
She was born November 20, 1939, in St. Marys, daughter of the late J. Howard and Margaret Nitsche Miller. Joan was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1957. She was an employee of the former Loblaws Store and a retired employee of National City Bank, retiring in 1998.
On July 25, 1959, in the Sacred Heart Church, Joan married Louis A. Gerber, who survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Laura Swanson and her husband Mike of Kersey; two sons: William Gerber and his wife Yvonne of St. Marys and Stephen Gerber and his wife Patti of Kersey; seven grandchildren: Allison Pistner, Courteney Pistner, Rachel Wicks, Kyle Gerber, Cole Gerber, Shawn Meyer, and Tracy Uhl; and by eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers: James Miller of State College and Robert Miller and his wife Connie of St. Marys; her sister-in-law, Jean Miller of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Miller.
Joan was a member of the Queen of the World Church. She was also a member of the Boone Mountain Singers for 30 years and sang in the St. Boniface Church Choir for 18 years. Joan was a great mom who deeply loved her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Boniface Church on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:00 AM, with the Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in the St. Boniface Church Gathering Space on Tuesday morning, from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Northwestern Pennsylvania, 110 West 10th Street, Suite 212, Erie, PA 16501.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Boniface Church Gathering Space
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved