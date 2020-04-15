|
Joan M. Hanes, 90, of 707 Vine Road, St. Marys, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Penn Highlands Elk following a lengthy illness.
She was born on July 19, 1929, in Ridgway, a daughter of the late Alois and Rose Scherer Holtzhauser.
On September 3, 1949, she married the late Kenneth Hanes, who preceded her in death on January 23, 2010.
Joan was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of Queen of the World Church. She enjoyed bingo and camping, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by three sons; Daniel Hanes and his wife Betsy of St. Marys, Stephen Hanes and his wife Sue Ann of St. Marys, and Douglas Hanes and his wife Shelley of Treasure Lake; six daughters; Diane Crosby and her husband Larry of Emporium, Kathleen Heindl and her husband James of St. Marys, Lisa Nissel and her husband Mark of St. Marys, Judith Hanes at home, Paula Carr and her husband Robert of Ridgway, and Karen Dinsmore and her husband Dean of Ridgway. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son in infancy; David Hanes, by a brother, George Holtzhauser and by two sisters; Louise and Rose Holtzhauser.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan M. Hanes is being scheduled at Queen of the World Church and will be announced at a later date.
Private funeral services and visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Friday, April 17, 2020 with Fr. Jeff Noble, Pastor of Queen of the World Church.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Nurses Home Health.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 16, 2020