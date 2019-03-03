Joan Marie Rusciolelli, 87, of Front Street, Ridgway, died March 2, 2019, at home, after a yearlong illness.

A daughter of the late Alfred and Mary (Reider) Kneidel, she was born June 21, 1931 in St. Marys.

Joan is survived by: her husband of 68 years, Frank Rusciolelli of Ridgway; three children: Ellen Marie Rusciolelli of Silver City, New Mexico; Stephen John (Jean) Rusciolelli of Kersey; and Paul Robert (Stephanie) Rusciolelli of Dundee, Oregon; eight grandchildren: Jericho, Shiloah, Shabbat, and Faith Rusciolelli, Jason (Stephanie) Rusciolelli, Kristin (Larry) Smith and Eric (Amelia) Valleton and Nicolas (Ashley) Valleton; 13 great-grandchildren; and her beloved twin sister, Jean (Charles) Schatz of St. Marys.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by: a granddaughter, Shimona Merced Rusciolelli; a brother, James Kneidel; and a sister, Kathleen "Pat" Meloni.

Joan graduated from St. Marys Area High School and was a member of the Hallton Church of Christ. She was born and raised in St. Marys, lived in Daguscahonda from 1953-67 and has been a Ridgway resident since 1967.

A Celebration of Life will be held, 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 6 at the Hallton Church of Christ in Ridgway with Pastor Ron Burkett.

The family suggests memorials to the Elk County Humane Society or the Hallton Church of Christ and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

The Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg has been entrusted with final arrangements.