Joanne G. Rupprecht, 66, of 423 Upper Front St., Ridgway, died at University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

She was born October 29, 1952 in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Francis "Dick" and Agnes Schneider Ginther.

On October 12, 1974 in Queen of the World Church, she married the late Barry Rupprecht Sr.

Joanne graduated from Elk County Christian High School. She worked at the St. Marys AAA office for several years.

She was a member of the St. Leo Catholic Church. She enjoyed crafting, knitting, picking peaches and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered as grandma JoJo.

She is survived by a won, Barry (Katie) Rupprecht of Ridgway; a daughter, Jill (Kyle) Koeppen, Glenwood, Maryland; five grandchildren, Brennan, Sophia and Lainey Rupprecht and Emaline and Holden Koeppen; and two brothers, David Ginther of Kersey and Terry Ginther of Jay Township.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joanne was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law, Marie Ginther and Susan Ginther.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joanne G. Rupprecht was celebrated at the St. Leo Catholic Church, 11 Depot Street, Ridgway on Monday at 11 a.m. with Fr. Justin Pino, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment was in the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Ridgway.

Visitation was held at the Thompson Funeral Home in Ridgway on Sunday.

Online condolences may be placed at www.BarnettFuneralHome.net. Thompson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Daily Press on July 3, 2019