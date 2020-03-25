|
|
Joanne L. Schneider, 85, of 514 Armory Road, St. Marys, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor, after a brief illness.
She was born November 2, 1934, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Elmer and Delores Cashman Loeffler. Joanne was a lifelong resident of the area, a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1952, and was also a 1956 graduate of Villa Maria College. She was a former teacher at Cameron County High School and was a retired secretary at the St. Marys Parochial School.
On September 18, 1965, in the Sacred Heart Church, Joanne married John L. "Jack" Schneider, who preceded her in death on January 1, 2014.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Schaut and her husband Jeffrey and Julie Heary and her husband Thomas, both of St. Marys; a son, John R. Schneider of St. Marys; four grandchildren, Jared Schaut, Marlee Schaut, Marissa Heary, and Ryan Heary; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Joanne was a member of the St. Mary's Church. She enjoyed bowling and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. Joanne loved spending time with her grandchildren and vacationing with her family.
There will be no visitation.
A private funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, March 27, 2020 with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857; the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857; or to Pinecrest Manor, 763 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 26, 2020