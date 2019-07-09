John C. Halloran, 78, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Elk Haven.

He was born May 15, 1941, in St. Marys, son of the late Kenneth J. and Agnes M. (McMillen) Halloran. John was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1959 and also a graduate of Bryant and Stratton Business Institute in Buffalo, New York, in 1965. John furthered his education via The University of Maryland, Canisius College, and Dun and Bradstreet. He worked as an accountant in the automotive and television industries until Multiple Sclerosis forced his retirement in 1987.

John, an Eagle Scout, was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Vietnam War. Upon completion of his service, his career took him and his family across the nation, benefiting the family with experiences in Buffalo, Cincinnati, Colorado Springs, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and finally planting roots in Phoenix. Upon retirement, John and Wanda made their way back home to St. Marys.

On June 17, 1964, in the Sacred Heart Church, John married Wanda L. Sennett, who survives. He is also survived by three sons, John M. Halloran and his wife Lori of Albany, Oregon, David B. Halloran and his wife Margaret of Fallon, Nevada, and Patrick J. Halloran and his wife Deborah Totten of Phoenix, Arizona; four grandchildren, Carissa, Michael, Trevor, and Lauren Halloran; seven sisters, Marie Bauer and her husband David of St. Marys, Kathleen Rodak and her husband Ted of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Jeanne Meyer and her husband Paul of St. Marys, Mary Jo Newell and her husband George of Dublin, Ohio, Rita Constable and her husband Roy of Johnsonburg, Anne Mitsch and her husband Paul of Pittsburgh, and Ellen Scutella and her husband Frank of St. Marys; and by three brothers, Kenneth Halloran and his wife Georgia of Berkley, Michigan, James Halloran of Eldred, Pa., and Charles Halloran and his wife Betty of Phoenix, Arizona.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Mae.

A Funeral Service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will be in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

Visitation with the family will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com. Published in The Daily Press on July 10, 2019