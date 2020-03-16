|
|
John E. "Bimbo" Halquist, 66, of 218 Hogback Road, Kersey, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home following a lengthy illness.
He was born on January 5, 1954, in Kane, a son of the late John A. and Martha L. Benson Halquist.
On Sept. 21, 1974, in Wilcox Lutheran Church, he married Sara Ann Williams, who survives of Kersey. Together they shared more than 45 years of marriage.
In addition to his beloved wife, Sara, he is survived by a daughter, Heather Greenawalt and her husband Joey of Kersey; and by one son, John E. Halquist, II of St. Marys.
John enjoyed spending time at home, and cherished his family above all else. His joy in life came from spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral and committal services for John E. "Bimbo" Halquist are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to any local animal shelter or .
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 17, 2020