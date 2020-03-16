Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Resources
More Obituaries for John Halquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. "Bimbo" Halquist


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. "Bimbo" Halquist Obituary
John E. "Bimbo" Halquist, 66, of 218 Hogback Road, Kersey, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home following a lengthy illness.
He was born on January 5, 1954, in Kane, a son of the late John A. and Martha L. Benson Halquist.
On Sept. 21, 1974, in Wilcox Lutheran Church, he married Sara Ann Williams, who survives of Kersey. Together they shared more than 45 years of marriage.
In addition to his beloved wife, Sara, he is survived by a daughter, Heather Greenawalt and her husband Joey of Kersey; and by one son, John E. Halquist, II of St. Marys.
John enjoyed spending time at home, and cherished his family above all else. His joy in life came from spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral and committal services for John E. "Bimbo" Halquist are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to any local animal shelter or .
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -