John E. Kronenwetter


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John E. Kronenwetter Obituary
John E. Kronenwetter, 75, a resident of Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville and formerly of Elco Glen in St. Marys, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019 following a lengthy illness.
He was born on February 1, 1944, in St. Marys, a son the late Roy Kronenwetter and Salome Lion Kronenwetter, who survives of St. Marys.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers; David Kronenwetter and his wife Rose Ann and Jim Kronenwetter and his wife Rose Ann, both of Kersey, as well as by several nieces and nephews.
John attended St. Marys area schools and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his father and by a brother, Michael "Mitch" Kronenwetter.
A Mass of Christian Burial for John E. Kronenwetter will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Jeffery Noble, officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
There will be no visitation.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on May 30, 2019
