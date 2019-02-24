Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Proesl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. "Jack" Proesl


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John E. "Jack" Proesl Obituary
John E. "Jack" Proesl, 88, of 151 Rightmeyer Street, St. Marys, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He passed away at his home, the same home he was born in and lived in all of his life.
He was born July 10, 1930, in St. Marys, son of the late Joseph and Ruth Taylor Proesl. Jack was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1949. He was a retired part owner of Penn Metal Stamping and was a progressive tool and die machinist. Anyone who knew Jack was familiar with his involvement in the carbon industry.
In 1952 in Dothan, Alabama, Jack married Christine Grooms, who survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Karen (Chris) Smith of St. Marys, Nancy (Thomas) Shade of DuBois, and Joann (David) Bonfordin of St. Marys; five grandchildren, Craig (Amy) Smith, Rachael (Chris) Neff, Paul (Anita) Shade, Kody Bonfordin, and Kayla (MicKayla) Bonfordin; five great-grandchildren, Chauntele Billock, Nathanial Smith, Zora Neff, Issac Shade, and Elias Shade; and by one brother, Donald "Pepper" (Connie) Proesl of Florida.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert "Bob" and Howard "Howdy" Proesl.
Jack was a devoted high school athlete, but telling his children often, he should have spent more time in the classroom and less time on the football field. After graduation, Jack worked on the construction of the East Branch Dam. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving in Germany from 1951 to 1953. He and his three brothers served in various branches of the military, stationed around the globe all at the same time.
Jack was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the St. Marys Sportsmen's Club. He traveled to Canada and the western states to hunt and fish, and in 1971, he received the Pennsylvania Triple Trophy Award. Jack was also a proficient carpenter, reconstructing and remodeling the family home of four generations.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating. An Honor Guard service will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Visitation with the family will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail,168 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Jack's family would like to thank Dr. Baker and the Community Nurses, Inc., Hospice staff.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now