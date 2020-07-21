John F. Weis, of North Wildwood, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was 88 years old. Born August 30,1931 in Saint Marys, Jack developed a love of nature at an early age inspired by camping trips with his dad. He also distinguished himself as a scholar and was president of his high school class for four consecutive years.

When it came time for college, Jack's choice was the United States Merchant Marine Academy, beginning a journey that led to service in the Navy and experience as an engineer on ocean liners. When he finally came ashore, it was to start a new life with his bride Kate in her hometown of Wildwood and to begin a career in real estate that would last for 50 years.

In all these years, Jack made countless friends and never hesitated to help anyone who needed his advice. In 2009 the National Association of Realtors awarded Jack the designation of Realtor Emeritus for 40 years of service. He loved golf, yoga and the great outdoors. Some of his happiest hours were spent on the trails of Cape May Point looking for one more life bird. Time spent with his family was closest to his heart.

Jack is survived by Kate, his wife of 62 years; his children: Betsy, John, Richard, Katie and Andrew; his grandchildren: Christine, Julie and Gavin; his brother Don, and his nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann's Church in Wildwood, New Jersey on Thursday, July 23 at 11 a.m.

Donations in his name may be sent to Cape May Bird Observatory at 701 E. Lake Drive, Cape May Point, NJ 08212.

A celebration of Jack's life will take place at a later date when life is normal again and the masks are off.



