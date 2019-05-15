The Reverend John George Barwin, 85, died Tuesday morning May 14, 2019 in Harrisburg.

Father Barwin was born on May 5, 1934 in Johnsonburg, the son of Clarence and Anna Rose (Schatz) Barwin.

Father Barwin attended Holy Rosary Parochial School, Johnsonburg and Johnsonburg Elementary School. He graduated from Johnsonburg High School in 1953 and from Gannon College in Erie in 1957. He then taught in the St. Marys Area School District and the Wattsburg Area School District in Pennsylvania. He served as a medical service officer in the U. S. Army in Fort Sam Houston, Texas in 1958.

In 1959, he entered the Congregation of Christian Brothers (founded by Edmund Rice) in New Rochelle, New York and taught in their schools in New York City, Chicago, Rochester (NY), Schenectady (NY) and Oradell (NJ) until 1977. During this time, he furthered his studies at St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York.

Father Barwin began his formation for the priesthood for the Diocese of Erie in 1977 at Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, New York and was ordained on Dec. 19, 1980 at St. Peter Cathedral, Erie, by Bishop Michael J. Murphy.

He began his priestly ministry as Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Erie and was shortly thereafter called upon to serve in the same capacity at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Farrell and then at St. George Parish in Erie. In 1983, after almost two years at St. George Parish, he was assigned as Parochial Vicar to St. Bernard Parish in Bradford, where he remained until 1986. He was then made Administrator and then Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Mount Jewett. In 1998, Father Barwin was asked to serve as Pastor of St. Philip Parish in Linesville where he remained until his retirement in 2006. During his retirement, Father Barwin was called upon to continue to serve the diocese as Administrator of Sacred Heart Parish in Genesee and of St. Bibiana in Galeton for three months in 2007 and as Administrator of St. Boniface in Kersey for six months in 2010.

In addition to his parish duties, Father Barwin also served for a period of time as Diocesan Coordinator of Pilgrimages to the National Shrine in Washington, DC and as Spiritual Director of the Legion of Mary Erie Comitium, as well as chaplain at the Federal Correctional Institution in McKean. He was also a member of the Priests Council, a member of the Kane and Linesville Ministeriums and chaplain to the Knights of Columbus in Linesville.

Father Barwin was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Clarence J. and Regis F. and his nephew David Barwin. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Dorothy Barwin, nephews Kevin, Regis Mark, and John (Mary Lee), a grand-niece, Reca Barwin, and grand-nephews David, Chris, Regis, Joshua, Caleb, and Elliott Barwin and several great grand-nieces and great grand-nephews.

Visitation will take place on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg, and on Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Church, 606 Penn St, Johnsonburg.

The Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church with Bishop Lawrence Persico presiding. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery, 1278 State Rd, Johnsonburg, PA 15845.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jones Township Senior Center, 320 Faries St., Wilcox, PA 15870. Published in The Daily Press on May 16, 2019