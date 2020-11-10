John M. Mazzaferro, 60, of 115 Gerber Road, St. Marys, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at his residence after a brief illness.
He was born November 29, 1959, in St. Marys, son of the late Alfred and Beverly Ross Mazzaferro. John was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys Schools. He was a former employee of Valley Machine and Tool Company in Penfield.
On December 22, 1984, in St. Marys, John married Shari J. Baughman, who survives.
Along with his wife, Shari, he is survived by his step-daughter, Tanya J. Wonderling of Ridgway; his step-son, Timothy Paul Wonderling (Jessi Charles) of Force; by three step-grandchildren, Austin Wonderling, Alicia Wonderling, and Danica Charles; by one sister, Mary Pichler of St. Marys; and by four brothers: Alan J. Mazzaferro (Pamela) of Weedville, David P. Mazzaferro of Saxton, PA, Steve Mazzaferro (Kristen) of Reynoldsville, and Howard Mazzaferro of St. Marys.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Mazzaferro.
John enjoyed his time playing on his computer, remodeling anything that he could get his hands on, building fires, assisting his neighbors in the winter with snow removal, and he loved to ride on his John Deere tractors.
Funeral and committal services will be private.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Penn Highlands Community Nurses Memorial Fund, 757 Johnsonburg Road #200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.