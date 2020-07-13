John R. Schloder, 64, of 115 Fern Lane, Kersey, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home following a brief illness.
He was born on June 23, 1956, in St. Marys, a son of the late Clarence W. Schloder, Sr. and Lydia McGonigal Schloder.
John was a lifelong resident of the area. He enjoyed animals, especially his dogs. he was a jack of all trades, and handy at fixing many things.
He is survived by his longtime companion; Rose Clark of Kersey, by one sister; Judy Blessel of St. Marys, and by one brother; Timothy Schloder of St. Marys, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Theodore "Ted" Schloder and Clarence W. "Bill" Schloder, Jr., as well as by his step-mother; Theresa Schloder.
A Mass of Christian Burial for John R. Schloder will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Marys Church, Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Elk County Humane Society or to a favorite charity
.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com