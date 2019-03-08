John S. Czekai, 88, of 401 Woodland Avenue, Johnsonburg, died Friday morning March 8, 2019 at Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys, following a lengthy illness.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1930 in Johsonburg of the late Joesph and Eva Rose Pavlowiec Czekai.

On Feb. 21, 2019 he celebrated with his wife, Barbara M. Kreckel Czekai, their 66th wedding anniversary. They were married Feb. 21,1953 in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg.

John resided in Johnsonburg all his life and graduated from Johnsonburg High School. After discharge from the U.S. Navy, he attended a two-year program in drafting design at Williamsport Area Community College.

He was a member of the Holy Rosary Church, VFW, Wilcox Legion, Wilcox Sportsmen's Club and the Pulaski Club in Olean, New York. He was an avid outdoorsman, ammunition re-loader and gun enthusiast. He was known for designing and drawing, especially gears. He designed the first connecting rod for the Ford Motor Company (before the use of computer aided design). He enjoyed hunting and boating at the East Branch Dam and taking many tours and trips out west with his wife Barbara.

John was a Korean-era Navy Vet, serving with the rank of AN aboard the aircraft carrier USS Leyte as a Yellow Shirt Aircraft Director during five Mediterranean cruises.

He retired from Exotic Metals of Ridgway after 20 years in 1990. He had also previously worked at several other powdered metal plants throughout the area. He continued to work for several of these companies for many years after his retirement designing gears and other parts.

In addition to his wife at home, John is survived by two children, Susan Czekai and her fiancé, Lou Morello, of Johnsonburg; and Stephen Czekai and his wife, Carol, of Penfield; two grandchildren, Jessica Czekai of Keyser, West Virginia; and David Czekai of Penfield; one brother, Edward Czekai and his wife, Lois, of Rochester, New York; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Genevieve Villela, Adolph Czekai, Julia McGonigal, Sophie Manno, Walter Czekai and Stanley Czekai.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John S. Czekai will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg on Tuesday March 12 at 10 a.m. with Fr. David Wilson, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery and will be private.

Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m.

Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 9, 2019