Joseph A. Fritz, 103, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 401 N. St. Marys Street, St. Marys, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
He was born on June 26, 1916, in St. Marys, a son the late William and Clara Meyer Fritz.
On October 16, 1940 in St. Marys Church, he married Zita M. Stauffer Fritz , who preceded him in death on September 18, 2004.
Mr. Fritz was a lifelong resident of the area and member of St. Mary's Church. He retired from Stackpole Carbon Company in 1981 after more than 49 years of service. He was a life member of the PFL, as well as a member of the CMF and St. Joseph's Society.
He is survived by two daughters; Carol Miller and her husband James of Ridgway and Joann Fleming and her husband Gary of Cherryville, North Carolina, seven grandchildren; Dan Miller, Brian Miller, Chrissy Sisk, Lori McCoy, Patty "Patsy Ann" Williams, Debbie Causby, and Timmy Fleming; eight great-grandchildren; Jessica and Adam Helms, Danielle Meyer, Megan McCoy, Emily Sisk, Katie and Kameron Causby, and Joseph Cole Fleming; and by four great-great grandchildren; Maddie, Dalilah, Mackenzie, and Jack. He is also survived by a sister; Rita Landini of Brockway, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter; Amanda Helms, three brothers; Wilford, Robert, and William Fritz, and by three sisters; Edna Schutz; Evelyn Judice; and Helen Dorsey.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph A. Fritz will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Marys Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Monday morning, January 13, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020