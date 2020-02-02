|
Joseph C. Wortman, 94, of 403 Dippold Avenue, St. Marys, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home, after an illness of several months.
He was born May 17, 1925, in St. Marys, son of the late George and Josephine Swack Wortman. Joe was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1943. He was a former employee of Sylvania for 30 years and was a retired employee of the state of Pennsylvania.
On July 18, 1945, in the St. Mary's Church Rectory, Joe married Meda F. McFarlin, who preceded him in death in 1999.
He is survived by a daughter, Cindy Rosenbaum, and her husband, Rick, of Knoxville, TN; a son, Joseph S. Wortman, and his wife, Sue, of Kersey; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and by two sisters, Leona Fritz and Irene "DeDe" Straub, and her husband, Herb, both of St. Marys.
In addition to his wife and parents, Joe was preceded in death by a daughter, Constance Cashdollar; a son at birth, Robert Randolph Wortman; four sisters, Caroline Doran, Alice Wortman, Florence Wortman and Mary Wortman; and by two brothers, Andrew and Harry Wortman.
Joe was a member of St. Mary's Church, where he served as Eucharistic Minister. He was also a veteran of the United States Army. Joe was a 69 year member of the BPO Elks, and served as a past exultant ruler as well as a secretary for many years. He also served as a secretary of the former JC Baseball Club.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the McKean County Memorial Park.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the , Elk County, 108R North Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 3, 2020