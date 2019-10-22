|
Joseph H. Wilhelm, 75, of 705 Washington Street, St. Marys, and a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Elk Haven, after a lengthy illness.
He was born November 4, 1943, in St. Marys, son of the late Joseph J. and Leanna Hess Wilhelm.
Joe was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1961. He was a retired employee of Osram Sylvania, retiring in 2000 after 38 years of service.
On June 20, 1964, in the St. Mary's Church, Joe married Sandra L. Uhernick, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Wendy Cartwright and her husband Tron and Kimberly Eckert and her husband Chad, both of St. Marys; and by four grandchildren, Courtney Cartwright, Morgan Cartwright, Justin Eckert, and Sydney Eckert. Also surviving are two sisters, Debra Fleming and her husband Thomas and Barbara Yeager and her husband Roger, both of St. Marys; and by a brother, Donald A. Wilhelm and his wife Barbara of St. Marys.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Wilhelm, in infancy.
Joe was a member of the St. Mary's Church. He was an avid Notre Dame and Cleveland Browns fan. Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph's Society, and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was also a member of the PFL and a lifetime member of the CMF. Joe volunteered for the Elk County Catholic bingo and the Christian Food Bank. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Joe was our hero and brave fighter of life until the end.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph H. Wilhelm will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at noon, with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in the St. Mary's Church on Thursday morning from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, or to a .
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019