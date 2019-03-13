Home

Holy Rosary Church
2701 East Ave
Erie, PA 16504
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
2701 East Avenue
Erie, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
2701 East Avenue
Erie, PA
View Map
Joseph Jaworowicz Obituary
Joseph Jaworowicz, 73, of Erie, died at his residence on Saturday, March 7, 2019.
He was born in Erie, July 16, 1945, a son of the late Andrew and Stella Blaszczyk Jaworowicz.
Joe was a graduate of Erie Tech School and worked for many years at General Electric Company.
Joe is survived by his sisters, Mary Ehrensberger and her husband, Louis, of St. Marys; and Andrea Robinson, of Erie; his brother Stephen Jaworowicz and his wife, Francine, of Milford, Conn.; as well as seven nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Holy Rosary Church, 2701 East Avenue, Erie, on Friday, March 15, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial with Father John Jacquel, presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stairways Behavioral Health Services, 2185 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505. The Jaworowicz family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the loving and compassionate care that was extended to Joe by the staff of Hospice and Stairways Behavioral Health.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2019
