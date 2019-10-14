|
Joseph Secco, 65, of 500 Main Street, Kersey, died on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield, following a brief illness.
He was born on May 31, 1954, in Ridgway, a son of the late Amilcare and Ida Canton Secco.
Joe was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of St. Boniface Church. He worked for several years at Elkwood Arts at the Dickinson Center. He enjoyed photography and could often be found taking pictures. He also enjoyed playing his guitar and singing for his family and friends.
He is survived by two brothers; Gerard Secco and his wife Barbara of Weedville, and John Secco and his wife Marilyn of Chicago, and by numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his friend and caregiver, John Sidelinger of Kersey, as well as by his friend John Ogden of St. Marys.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers; Arnold, Romolo, Leroy, Arman, Roseman, and Lawrence Secco, by a sister; Barbara Kronenwetter, and by two siblings in infancy; Raymond and Mary Secco.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph Secco will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846 with Rev, Justin Pino, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at St. Boniface Church Gathering Space on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E. 41st Street, New York, NY 10017.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 15, 2019