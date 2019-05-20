Joseph W. Samick, 93, of 477 Dippold Avenue, St. Marys, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, after an illness of the past several months.

He was born September 21, 1925, in St. Marys, son of the late Joseph and Coletta Hoffman Samick. He was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys Schools. Joe was a retired employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company, retiring in 1978, after 40 years of service.

On September 11, 1948, in Jeannette, PA, Joe married Mary M. Wicks, who preceded him in death on May 27, 2008.

He is survived by a daughter, Barbara Lockwood of St. Marys; a son, David J. Samick and his wife Rosemary of Dover, Delaware; four grandchildren, Julie Master Grillot (Chris), Matthew David Samick (Tiffany), Michael Lockwood, and Adam Lockwood (Danielle); and by six great grandchildren, Holden, Zane, Alexis, Ellie, Benjamin, and Josie. Also surviving is his companion, Janice Gerarge of St. Marys; three sisters, Theresa Murphy and her husband Bill of Philadelphia, Agnes Schade and her husband Paul of St. Marys, and Veronica Marshall and her husband Bill of St. Marys; a brother, Francis "Sam" Samick and his wife Sue of Fairport, New York; and by two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Samick and Kathryn Kilhoffer, both of St. Marys.

In addition to his wife and parents, Joe was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen, at birth; a son-in-law, Jerry Lockwood; a sister, Mary Logue; and by a brother, Ralph Samick.

Joe was a member of the St. Mary's Church, where he served as an usher for 60 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in World War II in Central Europe. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club of Stackpole Carbon and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Christian Food Bank since 1988. Joe was also a member of the St. Marys Lions Club, the Bavarian Hills Course, a life member of the Elks Club, and member of the American Legion for 43 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph W. Samick will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Wednesday, May 22 at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Brian Boosel, OSB officiating.

Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.

Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21 from 5-8 p.m.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Published in The Daily Press on May 21, 2019