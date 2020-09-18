1/
Josephine L. Frase
1934 - 2020
Josephine L. Frase, 86, of Macedon, New York, died on September 1, 2020 at the Baptist Home in Fairport, New York.
Born February 9, 1934 in Warren, she was the daughter of Ralph Z. and Edith M. Clifford. On June 7, 1955 in Kane, she married Donald W. Frase, who survives.
Josephine was a 1952 graduate of Kane High School where she was editor of the yearbook, member of the National Honor Society, and a class officer. She was also a graduate of Bryant Stratton College.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter Rebecca (Mark) Nickel of Pittsford, New York, a son, Mark Frase of West Hartford, Connecticut, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was beloved and its greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a daughter, Amy (Kenneth) Herbeck, a sister, Lillian (Bruce) Graham, and a brother, Hugh Clifford.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in The Daily Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

