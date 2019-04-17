Josephine M. "Josie" (Leithner) Hanes, 96, a resident of Pinecrest Manor and formerly of Silver Creek Terrace and 506 Erich Road, St. Marys, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor.

She was born Feb. 21, 1923 in St. Marys, daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Schneider Leithner. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1941. Josie was a direct descendant of Msgr. Michael Decker, who built Decker's Chapel, a historical landmark in St. Marys. She was a member of the St. Mary's Church and the Rosary Altar Society.

On March 1, 1946, in St. Marys, Josie married Walter W. Hanes, who preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 1978.

Josie is survived by four daughters: Susan Schreiber of Lancaster, Ohio; Gail Sheley and her husband, Butch, of St. Marys; Sandra Mattivi and her husband, Dick, of Kersey; and Mary Jo Hoffman and her husband, John "Wally" of St. Marys; and by two sons: Thomas Hanes and his wife, Marlene, and Wally Hanes and his wife, Trudi, all of St. Marys. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren: Tom Hanes, Tim Hanes, Ted Hanes, Troy Hanes, Betsy Wolfe, Molly Beimel, Lori Henkel, Mack Schreiber, Kelly Wert, Tony Meyer, Vicki Johnson, Dean Mattivi, Carie VanVoorhis, Sami Hanes, and Jeremy Hanes; and by 26 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Josie was preceded in death by four grandchildren, Katrinia Meyer, Crystal Hanes, Trevor Hanes, and Travis Hanes; two sons-in-law, Donald Hanlin, Jr. and Robert Schreiber; three sisters, Rita Anzinger, Margaret Schatz, and Marie Daniels; and by her twin brother, Joseph Leithner. She was the last member of her immediate family.

There will be no visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10 a.m., with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Silver Creek Terrace, Activity Fund, 791 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857; the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 East Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857; or to Pinecrest Manor, 763 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.

The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.