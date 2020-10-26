Josephine Theresa Quattrone, age 88, of 150 Race St., Ridgway, died early Friday morning, October 23, 2020, at her residence following a 6 month illness.
She was born, October 25, 1931, in Johnsonburg, daughter of the late Antonio and Pasqualina (Albanese) Defranco. She married Frank Quattrone, Jr., on June 23, 1956, he preceded her in death on August 28, 2019. She was a resident of Ridgway since 1961 and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church.
She was a Cursillo volunteer, a volunteer for the Thrift Shop and Snack Bar at Elk County General Hospital and was an assistant with the Girl Scouts. Josephine was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School. She had been employed by Stackpole Carbon Co., Best Jewelers, the Summit Motel, the Treasurer's Office of Elk County and was a Case Worker for the Elk County Office of the Aging. In addition to her career, she also enjoyed making flower and gift baskets, craft work, artistic greeting card-making, baking birthday and wedding cakes and calligraphy. Josephine's biggest joy in life was being dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.
Josephine is survived by the following children: Frank T. Quattrone of Ridgway, Roseanne (Allen, Sr.) Gausman of Ridgway, Philip G. Quattrone of Pittsburgh, and Lisa Anne Kelly of Cranberry Township; a daughter-in-law Brenda Quattrone of Ridgway; 11 grandchildren: Nikki, Sarah, Frank Jr., Erin, Ann, Jessica, Michael Ann, Allen Jr., Brian, Alyssa, and Danielle; nine great-grandchildren: Marissa, Brian, Addison, Zoe, Sophia, Jeremiah, Samantha, Emily, and Willa Rose; one brother Fred Defranco of St. Marys, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; one son Michael A. Quattrone; three sisters: Nicolena Marks, Rose Guidice, and Angeline Petro; two brothers: Roy A. "Stoney" Defranco and Ralph Defranco; one niece and one nephew.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Josephine T. Quattrone will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church and concelebrating will be Fr. Ross Miceli Pastor of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery.
Friends will be received at St. Leo Catholic Church Gathering Space on Friday from 9:30 until the time of the mass at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Community Nurses, Inc. or to the Ridgway Ambulance Service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com