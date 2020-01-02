|
Juanita C. Mosemiller, 89, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died peacefully on October 25, 2019 in Port Charlotte.
She was born October 10, 1930 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late William and Audrey Chapman.
She was married to Robert L. Mosemiller, who died November 29, 2019.
She is survived by a son, William "Billy" Borland, of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by a sister; Eileen Dewerling and a brother; Norman Chapman; both of Orlando.
Together with her husband, they were members of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Port Charlotte.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; William, Robert, and George Chapman.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Juanita C. Mosemiller will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the St. Marys Church, Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB as celebrant.
Her Mass will be celebrated together with her husband, Robert L. Mosemiller, who died November 29, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Burial will be in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, PA is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 3, 2020