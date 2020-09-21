Judith A. Grunthaner, 72, of Park Avenue in Kane, formerly of Ridgway, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.
Born Sept. 16, 1948, in St. Marys, she was the daughter of Roman and Helen Feldbauer Grunthaner.
Judy, a homemaker, had worked at her brother's business, Grundthaner's Greenhouse in St. Marys. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, the outdoors – especially fishing – and spending time with her family.
Surviving are a daughter, Amanda Grunthaner of Kane; sons, Shawn (Sarah) Grunthaner of Johnsonburg and Scott Grunthaner of Kane; and grandchildren Dylan, Zoey and Quaid. Also surviving are siblings, Ethel Taylor of St. Marys, Nancy Cherry of Johnsonburg and Fred Grunthaner of St. Marys.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her life-long companion, Gerald Feldman.
Services will be held privately at the family's convenience.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or charity of the donor's choice
.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com