Judith C. Foster, 79, of Spring Run Road, Weedville, died November 14, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
A daughter of the late Alvin and Althea (Horner) Kennard, she was born on October 1, 1940 in St. Marys. In 1968 she married Thomas E. Foster who survives in Weedville.
Along with her husband, Judy is survived by: four children, George (Michelle) Martini of Valencia, PA, Richard Martini of Byrnedale, David Foster of Weedville and Missy (Kevin) McQuaide of Weedville; six grandchildren, Nick Agosti, Thomas and Adam Snyder, Miranda and Jason Martini, and Jessica (Ryan) Flanigan; two great-grandchildren, Lannah and Liam Martini; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Brent Kennard.
Judy worked at Keystone Carbon and Sylvania in her younger years, but spent most of her life taking care of her home and family. She enjoyed traveling, beaches, time with her family and especially the company of her beloved dog, Kimber. Born and raised in St. Marys, she lived the past fifty years in Bennetts Valley.
There will be no visitation.
The family will be receiving friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.
Funeral Services will be held, 2 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home with Reverend Missy Smith.
The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance (PO Box 48, Penfield, PA 15849) and will be accepting online condolences atwww.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 16, 2019