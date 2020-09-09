On September 8, 2020, the world lost a beautiful, fearless spirit. Katarina Rose Nissel was 16 years old when she reposed in the Lord.
She was born in Sewickley, Pa., on July 27, 2004, to William D. Nissel and Stephanie A. Popoff.
Katarina was a cheerleader for MCAA and enjoyed running track. She loved all animals. Kat had a loving heart and great sense of humor. She was very active in her church, St. Vladimir Orthodox Church. She was selfless and would be a friend to anyone.
Kat will forever be remembered by her loving parents, Stephanie A. Popoff and William D. Nissel (Becky); beloved brother, Nick Nissel; cherished uncle, Dan "Petch" Popoff (Juline); dear aunts, Barbara Ruffner (Tim) and Judy Herbstritt (Matt); godmother, Marlene Gleinn; her caring nurses; Sami and Taylor Graham, cousins; her adored cats, Ellie May, Nadia, and Lucy; and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Daniel and Barbara Popoff; paternal grandparents Jake and Valery Nissel; and uncle Christian Popoff.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. at Copeland's Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Road.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Katarina's memory may be made to St. Vladimir Church, 313 9th St, Ambridge, PA 15003 or Make-A-Wish Foundation, https://wish.org/donate.