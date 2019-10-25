|
|
Katherine Ehrensberger Hoopes died September 3, 2019 at her home in Greenville, Delaware with members of her family present after a two-and-a-half year struggle with ovarian cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, David Hoopes, her sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Dick Wattis of Easton, Maryland; four step-daughters, Helen Hoopes of Cresent City, California, Martha Hoopes of Easthampton, Massachusetts, Nancy Hoopes of San Francisco, California, and Rachel Hoopes of Berekeley, California, and their families, with a total of seven grand daughters.
Her memorial service was held at Christ Church Christiana Hundred at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14.
Katherine was born in the rural and traditional Roman Catholic mountain community of St. Marys that was a major part of America's carbon industry. Her father, James Fidelius Ehrensberger, was a senior corporate executive with Keystone Carbon. Her mother managed the home and excelled at needlework.
Katherine was an honors student throughout her years in the St. Marys parochial school system, a cum laude degree in English from UMass Amherst, an MBA summa cum laude from Babson College, a Masters in Social Work from Catholic University, and a further psychology certificate from the Washington School of Psychiatry in the District of Columbia.
Following completion of her MBA, she worked in Boston as an investment analyst, subsequently in Washington, DC as policy analyst and water program manager with the EPA, and finally for over 22 years as a psychotherapist licensed in DC, Maryland and Vermont where she spent over some 14 years with the Spicer Center in Manchester.
Katherine was drawn to active community service rather than business. She had a great enjoyment of the arts and was a docent for over 10 years at the Smithsonian Institute. She regularly attended the Washington opera at Kennedy Center. She was a trustee and board member of the Southern Vermont Art Center. An avid gardener, she was president of the Green Mountain Gardeners in southern Vermont, a member of the Garden Club of America in Wilmington, a trustee and deacon of the Second Congregational Church (Londonderry) and a member of the Christ Church Christina Hundred altar guild. She enjoyed snow shoeing, loved skiing and tolerated fly fishing with her husband, but her passion was duplicate bridge which she played – exceedingly well – in Vermont and Wilmington with numerous friends and groups.
An avid golfer, she was a long time member of the Chevy Chase Club, the Wilmington Country Club and the Vicmead Hunt Club. Enthusiastic travelers in retirement, she and her husband made frequent visits to Europe occasionally golfing, enjoying gardens and attending wonderful concerts and operas.
The family ask in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Bromley Outing Club or the Stratton Foundation.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2019