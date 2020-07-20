Kathleen A. Poulliott, 85, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of Church Street, St. Marys, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020 following a brief illness.
She was born on March 9, 1935, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Crossen Kearney.
On June 29, 1957 in Philadelphia, she married Dr. Jerome W. Poulliott, Jr., who preceded her in death on May 13, 2012.
Mrs. Poulliott was member of St. Marys Church. She was a graduate of Misericordia University in Philadelphia, having earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. Over the years, she volunteered much of her time at the Christian Food Bank, as well as at the Elk County Catholic Schools.
A kind and loving mother and grandmother, Kathleen will be remembered fondly for her positive attitude and love of people. She had a smile that would light up the room, and she loved her family more than anything.
She is survived by six children; Michael Poulliott of S. Marys, Kathleen Cortina and her husband Michael of St. Marys, Maureen Poulliott of Bethel Park, Patricia McGinley and her husband Dennis of Arnold, MD, Daniel Poulliott and his wife Laura of St. Marys, and Joseph Poulliott and his wife Michele of Coraopolis; and by 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters; Rosemarie "Chick" McGinty of New Jersey, Mary Grady of Florida, and Margaret "Peg" Plush of Philadelphia, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother; Joseph Kearney.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen A. Poulliott will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Elk Haven Nursing Home Activity Fund or to the St. Marys Public Library.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com