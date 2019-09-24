|
Kathleen A. Williamson, age 67, of 42 Silver Lane, Ridgway, died unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born March 4, 1952, in Ridgway, daughter of the late John and Alvera (Lawhead) McCartney. She resided in Ridgway all her life and was a 1970 graduate of Ridgway High School. She was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, snuggling with her grand-babies and great-grand-babies, and Josie her dog. She loved country music, the New England Patriots, NASCAR, photography, quilting, and helping others. She had been employed by Elk Regional Medical Center for over 25 years.
She is survived by the following children: Shelley (Christopher) Kaveney of Johnsonburg, Shane (Cherri) Williamson of Ridgway, Angela (Paul) Giordano of Clarksville, Tennessee, Nathan (Melissa) Williamson of Marshall, Virginia; her companion Ronald Mitchell of Ridgway and his children: Ron (Michelle) Mitchell of Shortsville, New York, Jodi (Jason) Reiter of Ridgway, Ryan (Samantha Beaver) Mitchell of Ridgway; 14 grandchildren: Kalvin, Anthony (Danielle), Alyssa, Jenna, Blake, Trevor, Jaylin, Hayleigh, Eva, Catie, Nolan, Riley, Jocelyn, Conner; four great-grandchildren: McKenna, Sawyer, Adalynn, Ellie Mae; one brother Leo (Laura) McCartney of Ridgway; one sister Gina (Tom) Renaud of Ridgway; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Jason Williamson and a grandson Austin Miller.
A Memorial Service for Kathleen A. Williamson will be held at the Awakening Alliance Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Ronald L. Burkett, Pastor of the Hallton Church.
Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 25, 2019