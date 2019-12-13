|
|
Kathleen E. Romanic, 93, of Penfield and recently of State College, died early, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Wynwood House of Greenhills, State College.
The only child of Frank and Lottie Lewis, she was born on January 12, 1926 in Penfield. Her husband John Romanic predeceased her in 1974.
Kathleen is survived by her son, Larry (Stacey) Romanic of State College and a grandson, Josh Romanic.
She worked as a telephone operator in her youth and as a housekeeper for the Holiday Inn of DuBois during the 1980s and 90s. Living all her life in the same house in Penfield, Kathleen enjoyed gardening, flowers and dinner with family and friends. She was a member of the Penfield Christian Fellowship Church and was proud to have push-mowed her own lawn until the age of 91.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.
Funeral Services will be held, 1 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home with Reverend Kenneth Sherwood.
Interment will take place next to her husband in the Morningside Cemetery of DuBois.
The family suggests memorials to the Penfield Christian Fellowship Church, 7642 Bennetts Valley Hwy., Penfield, PA 15849.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 14, 2019